Vacant portion of Promenade Mall temporarily avoids auction block

Part of the old Promenade Mall at 41st and Yale in Tulsa, that was set to go up for auction today, is back to status quo for now.

The Tulsa County Treasurer’s Office says the owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, made the minimum payment - just over $265,000 dollars - on the roughly $700,000 dollars it had in unpaid taxes.

That was enough to keep it off the auction block for one more year.

This involves the middle section of the mall that has been vacant since September of 2023.

It doesn’t include things like Dillard’s and WeStreet Ice Center which, even though they’re physically attached, are separately owned.