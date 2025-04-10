Local

U.S. citizenship naturalization ceremony held at Bishop Kelley

By Matt Hutson
American flag U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at Bishop Kelley High School.
By Matt Hutson

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at Bishop Kelley High School.

During the naturalization ceremony, candidates take the Oath of Allegiance and receive a certificate of naturalization that officially makes them U.S. citizens.

“I’m very excited,” shared new U.S. citizen Diana Brown. “It’s been a long time that I’ve been wanting to become a citizen, but you know, life happens and just it didn’t happen to me before. I’m finally doing it, so I am extremely excited. I am very honored to be in this country. It’s given me the most amazing opportunity and a wonderful family that I have today, so I’m very glad to be here.”

Brown says she felt blessed to receive her new citizenship, and that the entire process is worth it in the end.

“If you have the opportunity to do it the right way, just do it because it is worth it and the opportunities that we have in this country, it’s endless.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!