UNO draws a wild card and hits Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Palms Casino Resort is opening the doors to its first-ever UNO Social Club. The announcement came Monday from toy and family entertainment company, Mattel, Inc., who says that UNO Social Clubs is the ultimate game night destination.

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be - bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel, Inc. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

Special UNO game tables will be used for the traditional game, but there will also be new UNO extension games for more spirited competition. A personal UNO game host will shuffle the decks with Las Vegas style, and you can play individually, in teams, or in the UNO Show ‘em No Mercy game in which there are more cards with much tougher penalties.

There is an UNO Social Club Las Vegas contest underway now in which you can enter for a chance to win an opportunity for you and a guest to stay and play in one of the UNO Social Club suites. Click HERE for more information about specific games and the contest.