University of Tulsa President Resigning

By John Filbeck
Tulsa, Okla - University of Tulsa President, Brad Carson, is resigning his position with the university. He has served as the 21st president of TU for nearly 4 years.

In a post on X, Carson said that he is stepping down to take on the role of “President and Chief Executive Officer of Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) and the Center for Responsible Innovation (CRI), two organizations based in Washington D.C., that are dedicated to promoting reasonable policy-making on artificial intelligence.”

