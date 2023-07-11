The University of Tulsa mourning the loss of school’s law professor

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is mourning the loss of law professor Betsy McCormick, who died on Friday.

McCormick joined the faculty at The University of Tulsa College of Law in 2005, where she founded and directed the Immigrant Rights Project, a program where law students represent noncitizens in immigration matters.

McCormick served in a variety of roles at the College of Law, including Director of Clinical Education Programs, Associate Dean for Experiential Learning, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Interim Dean of the College of Law.

“Her commitment to the College of Law, and to clinical education in particular, was a huge part of her life’s work as a legal educator and she will be truly missed by the TU community,” the University said on social media.

“Our thoughts are with Betsy’s entire family during this difficult time of grief and with Betsy’s students, colleagues, and friends at TU,” the University continued.

Before coming to TU, McCormick was a member of the clinical faculty at Cornell Law School and the University of Connecticut School of Law.