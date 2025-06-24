University of Tulsa looks to bring more concerts to H.A. Chapman Stadium

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has announced a partnership with Oak View Group in hopes to secure more concerts for H.A. Chapman Stadium. The university is launching this effort in response to the Motley Cure/Def Leppard show in August 2023 that had the stadium filled to capacity.

“We were thrilled by the excitement generated from the concert in 2023, and we want to build on that momentum,” said Justin Moore, University of Tulsa Athletics Director. “Oak View Group is an experienced team with extensive resources, contacts, and knowledge of our industry that gives us the competitive edge in Tulsa and across Oklahoma to bring concerts back to Chapman Stadium. We look forward to working with Oak View Group and leaning on their expertise as we grow additional opportunities for events here at the University of Tulsa.”

Oak View Group operates the BOK Center and Arvest Convention Center on behalf of the City of Tulsa.

“Tulsa is a vibrant and fast-growing live event market with a proven track record for strong ticket sales, artist-friendly routing, and high fan engagement,” said Keller Taylor, VP for Oak View Group in Tulsa. “Chapman Stadium is perfectly situated at the crossroads of most major touring routes and could be a great stop for a tour looking to bring a stadium show to Northeast Oklahoma.”