University of Oklahoma opens new education policy center

A new center through the University of Oklahoma’s College of Education is looking to change the future of education policy in the state.

The Oklahoma Center for Education Policy (OCEP) launched on Sept. 1 and will focus on Oklahoma-based education research and will be a resource for school leaders, educators and parent groups across the state.

“One area is teacher quality and teacher pipeline. That’s a big issue in Oklahoma. So we’ll be looking closely at that, doing research in that area. We also look at rural education, career and technical education, and workforce development as well as family engagement practices and also school choice,” says Daniel Hamlin, faculty director at the Oklahoma Center for Education Policy.

The new program will debut their research at the Oklahoma Education Policy Conference on Oct. 29. in Oklahoma City. The conference will explore key issues shaping education in our state.