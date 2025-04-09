Union Public Schools reduce chronic absenteeism following attendance campaign

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools reduced chronic absenteeism during the 2024-25 school year by 1.35 percent, or around 200 students, following the launch of the “Be Present to Win” campaign.

Union said chronic absenteeism is defined as students missing 10 percent or more of schools days, which is two days every month. As of March, 26.24 percent of Union students were chronically absent, compared to 27.59 percent last year.

“This is a significant improvement for Union given the 200 fewer students who are no longer chronically absent, making it more likely that they will be successful academically and less likely to drop out,” said Superintendent Dr. John Federline. “This is a tribute not only to the students who have shown improvement, but to the hard work of school leaders, teachers and administrators who focused this year on reducing absenteeism. Their diligence is paying off.”

At the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, Union launched the “Be Present to Win” campaign to reduce chronic absenteeism. Union said using humor to poke fun at the various excuses students use to get out of school, the district wants to equate success in career and life with being present at school.

“Good attendance is part of the foundation of student success,” said Dr. Todd Nelson, Senior Executive Director of Research, Design and Assessment. “Research shows that students with three consecutive years of chronic absenteeism can be set back as much as one full year academically.”

The district’s goal for the school year is to reduce chronic absenteeism rates from 30 percent to 23 percent. Union is also looking to increase the daily attendance rate from 90 percent to 93 percent.

“We continue to make attendance gains, but we still have work to do,” said Federline. “To keep this tight focus on reducing chronic absenteeism, we are conducting a survey of students, parents and teachers regarding their own attitudes about attendance. We want to see if there are differences among the groups and how we might more effectively combat excessive absenteeism.”

Parents and teachers are invited to participate in an attendance attitude survey by clicking here.

Federline said chronic absenteeism is something that requires everybody’s attention.

“Meeting this goal to reduce chronic absenteeism is going to require a community effort between our students, administrators, parents and teachers,” he said.