TULSA, Okla. — Union High School graduation will be inside due to weather conditions.

District officials said due to forecasted weather for Sunday, May 18, Union High School moved two commencement ceremonies for the class of 2025 inside.

The ceremony for students with last names A-K will begin at 2 p.m. in the UMAC at 6836 S. Mingo Road in Tulsa. The second ceremony for last names L-Z will begin at 6 p.m.

Doors will open for guests one hour prior to each ceremony, officials said.