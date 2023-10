TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said two teens were injured on Wednesday at the state fair.

A teen girl and teen boy were on the midway after the Tulsa State Fair was closed to storms rolling into the area, Casey Roebuck with TCSO said.

A sign was blown over, falling on the teens and injuring them.

Roebuck said neither of the teens suffered life-threatening injuries and are expected to be fine.