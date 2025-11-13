Two Osage County deputies shot while entering home during standoff in Pawhuska

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said two of their deputies were shot after entering a home following a multiple-hour standoff in Pawhuska.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Pawhuska Police Department said they were called out to a domestic assault and battery call with dangerous weapons possibly involved.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they also responded to the scene after receiving a request for assistance from the Pawhuska Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect in this case had barricaded themselves inside a home and was making verbal threats to law enforcement.

Deputies said they learned the suspect inside the home had an outstanding felony warrant for their arrest in Osage County.

The sheriff’s office said after attempting to negotiate with the suspect for several hours, the Pawhuska Police Department and the sheriff’s office decided to enter the home and attempt to make an arrest.

Authorities said once they entered the home, the suspect began firing at them, causing law enforcement to return fire at the suspect.

During the incident, two deputies received gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a minor injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

None of the injuries received during the incident is believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the scene was secured after the suspect was taken into custody. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate the incident.

Pawhuska Police Chief Forrest Smith released the following statement on social media addressing the incident:

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received during this difficult time. As many of you know, our police department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are facing a challenging situation following the recent incident involving two deputies who were shot.

I ask for your continued prayers for our department and for the swift recovery of the deputies involved. Your personal messages, phone calls, and acts of compassion have truly touched us and reinforced the bond between our community and those who serve to protect it.

Thank you for standing with us. Your support means the world to us and strengthens our resolve to keep our community safe."