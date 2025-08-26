Two dead after crash involving semi in Muskogee County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two people, a man and a juvenile, are dead after a crash involving a semi in Muskogee County.

Troopers say the crash happened on US-62 and half a mile south of West 33rd Street in Muskogee County around 4:04 p.m. on Sunday.

OHP says 32-year-old Drake Long, of Checotah, was driving southbound in a Jeep on US-62 and a semi was driving northbound on US-62 when Long’s vehicle went left of center and hit the semi head on.

Troopers report two passengers were in the car with Long. Long and one of the passengers, an unknown aged juvenile, of Checotah, died. The other passenger was injured.

OHP says the driver of the semi was not injured.