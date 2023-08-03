Turnpike takes a hit to revenue with switch to PlatePay

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it’s experiencing an expected loss in revenue while making the switch from cash tolls to PlatePay.

PlatePay is a cash-less system that takes pictures of your license plate at tolls and mails you a bill.

Joe Echelle, with OTA, says they knew there would be some sort of loss with the switch, but are starting to understand exactly how that looks over the last few months.

Echelle says part of the problem is tracking down tribal plates or plates from other entities.

Echelle says many tribes are sovereign and don’t have to share registration information, so they’re working with the tribes to come up with a solution.

They already have agreements with the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations and they’re in talks with Cherokee Nation.

Another problem is paper plates that aren’t easily tracked down for billing.



