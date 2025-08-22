Turkey Mountain, Hunter Park attacks investigated as related

Tulsa Police are currently investigating attacks at Turkey Mountain and most recently Hunter Park where two different women reported sexual assaults.

Special Victims Unit Lt. Darin Ehrenrich says the two incidents could have been perpetrated by the same individual, but they have very limited information about the attacks.

“While we can’t definitively say that both attacks are related, we’re going to operate under the circumstances that they are until evidence leads us otherwise,” he said

Police said that the suspect of the Turkey Mountain attack was described as a heavy-set male, and the Hunter Park suspect was described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, and they aren’t ready to say that Tulsa has a serial rapist.

“Again, we have, in both cases, a woman that was in a secluded area of a park that was attacked and sexually assaulted, and that’s happened within he span of three days now,” Ehrenrich said.