Tulsa’s Mother Road Market named ‘Best Food Hall’ by USA Today

UPDATE: On July 14th, USA Today revealed Mother Road Market was named the Number 1 food hall after a nationwide poll.

See the results here

Tulsa is once again in the running for national recognition from USA Today on one of their 10 Best lists.

Mother Road Market at 11th and Lewis is a finalist in USA Today’s Best Food Hall poll.

According to USA Today, the 20 locations were chosen by experts for their selection of places to eat and their contributions to their communties.

Mother Road Market is up against food halls in Nashville, New York City, Denver and many more.

Voting closes July 3rd.