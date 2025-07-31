Tulsa’s Magic City Books announces Matthew McConaughey book tour

TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books announced Matthew McConaughey is making a stop in Green Country for a book tour.

Tulsa is one of five cities McConaughey is visiting to celebrate the upcoming release of his personal new book, “Poems & Prayers.”

The event will be held on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

A special guest will also join McConaughey on the tour, who Magic City Books said will be revealed soon.

The Poems & Prayers Revival Tour will blend heartfelt dialogue with spoken word performances and music. The tour will also visit New York City, Nashville, Los Angeles and Austin.

Magic City Books said tickets are on sale now through the Tulsa Performing Arts Center box office. You can buy tickets by clicking here.