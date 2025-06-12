Tulsa’s Great Raft Race to hold final race in September

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Great Raft Race will officially hold its final race on Labor Day, September 1.

Organizers of the long-standing event will hold one final gathering, Raft Race Sails into the Sunset, on Saturday, August 16, at River Parks East Bank, 3498 Riverside Drive, at 6 p.m., where the community is invited to send it off.

Originally created in 1973 by KRMG Radio, the single-day event drew over 600 rafts, 4,500 participants, and 100,000 spectators at its peak. The race was first shut down in 1991 due to logistical challenges and liability concerns. The race was then revived in 2015 due to the efforts of Tulsa’s Young Professionals (TYPros).

“The dream was always bigger than a single event; it was about reminding Tulsa what our river could be,” said Seth Erkenbeck, founder and executive director, Tulsa’s Great Raft Race. “We’ve watched the vision come to life, feeling the energy of thousands of spectators line Williams Crossing at last year’s event as we capitalized on our new white-water assets, and to watch it continue to ripple outward has been incredibly meaningful. I’m proud of the community we’ve built around this race, and excited for what comes next.”

The event was initially seed-funded by the first grant from the TYPros Foundation.

“I believe deeply in the power of bold ideas to build community pride,” said Shagah Zakerion, communications director, Tulsa’s Great Raft Race and former Executive Director of TYPros and TYPros Foundation. “The Great Raft Race was our first grant for exactly that reason, because it reconnected Tulsa to the river and each other. Being part of its journey ever since has been a true privilege.”

Tulsa’s Great Raft Race also championed the Tulsa Vision package, which led to the construction of the low-water dam, which helped the development of Zink Lake. Organizers say they are sunsetting the race, with its founding mission being fulfilled. They do, however, leave the door open for the race to return at a later date.

“This all began with the goal of showing Tulsa what was possible on our river and having as much fun as possible along the way,” said Mary Fencl, co-director, Tulsa’s Great Raft Race. “The transformation we hoped for is now a reality, and that’s worth celebrating with one last sail into the sunset. We hope to see you there.”

The event will include food trucks, giveaways, music, and one final community float down the river. For more information, visit their website here.