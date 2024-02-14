TULSA’S ELECTION HQ: See Tuesday’s election results

Sand Springs voters had the chance to approve or reject two propositions for Sand Springs Public Schools Tuesday.

The total of both bonds is $114.5 million, with the majority going toward projects, maintenance, curriculum, technology, security and safety. $2.6 million would go toward transportation. The big ticket item on the propositions is a new middle school that will replace the current one that is over 50-years-old. SSPS says these won’t result in a tax increase. Early results showed that both propositions passed with the first bond passed with 1,406 votes for it and 204 against it. The second bond passed with 1,418 votes for it and 200 against it.

Bixby Public Schools had two propositions worth $12 million to build a new gym for the Bixby 9th grade center, district-wide textbook purchases, new tech and equipment implementation, land acquirement, transportation equipment and more. Early results showed propositions both passed, with the first bond at 1,017 votes for it and 261 votes against it. The bond for transportation had 1036 votes for it and 245 votes against it.

Jenks Public Schools had two separate bond issues totaling $19 million. The money would go toward district-wide projects, including district-wide equipment, facilities management equipment/repairs, printing improvements, technology, textbooks and media equipment, transportation, a playground/outdoor learning equipment and more. Early results show both passed with the first bond at 1,410 votes for it and 322 votes against it. The bond for transportation had 1,421 votes for it and 311 votes against it.

Many special elections will also elect school board and city council members throughout the state.

Results are unofficial until they are certified by the appropriate election board.