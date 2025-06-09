Tulsans protest ‘in solidarity’ with protestors in Los Angeles

A few dozen people showed up outside Tulsa City Hall Monday afternoon to, as they put it, stand in solidarity with those who’ve been protesting ICE raids in Los Angeles.

“Showing that even in places like Tulsa, Oklahoma that we see what’s happening and we’re going to speak up against it.” Organizer Erica Watkins told KRMG. “Freedom is not having the military coming and violently suppressing protests and we want to show that we see that and recognize that.”

President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protests over the weekend, prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to say he would sue the Trump Administration in response.

Some of those protests turned violent with local law enforcement officers sustaining minor injuries and vehicles being set on fire. Dozens of people were arrested as a result.

There have been arrests in other cities, including San Francisco and New York City.

Those protesting in Tulsa held signs saying “immigrants are welcome here” and “defund ICE, fund our schools” among other slogans.

Some participants could be heard shouting profanity and pre-recorded messages were played over a loudspeaker.

A KRMG reporter at the site of the protest saw no blocking of roads or any violence.