TulsaGo announces 2025 Small Business Saturday initiative, Shop Small Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The TulsaGo organization has announced the return of its third annual Small Business Saturday campaign: Shop Small Tulsa.
Over 100 businesses throughout Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Bixby are participating this year. On November 29, shoppers are asked to shop at any of the participating businesses. Every sale counts towards opportunities to win prizes.
“One of our organization’s key priorities is uniting small local businesses through the creation and development of robust initiatives,” said Erik-Michael Collins, Senior Managing Partner at TulsaGo. “By consistently raising awareness and adding value to amplify the efforts of local business owners, we are actively working towards strengthening the resilience and vitality of Tulsa’s small business sector, as well as generating sales-tax revenue that goes towards city projects and community infrastructure.”
All of the following businesses will be participating in this year’s campaign:
- Topeca Coffee
- Mythic Press
- Glacier Chocolate
- WeStreet Ice Center
- Andolini’s
- Pancho Anaya Bakery
- Kilwins Ice Cream
- 108 Contemporary
- Hilo de Amor
- Tulsa Stained Glass
- Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant
- Cookiedoodle
- The Curious Bison
- 66 & Sunny Trading Company
- The Lolly Garden
- Southwood Garden Center
- Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Made Modern Handmade
To learn more about this campaign and to view a full list of participating businesses, click here.
Shop Small Tulsa is part of the Get Local campaign, a yearlong initiative aimed at bridging the gap between the public and local businesses.