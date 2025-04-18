Tulsa Zoo announces ‘Spring with the Bunny’ event

This Easter weekend, you can meet the Easter Bunny at the Tulsa Zoo.

The zoo announced ‘Spring with the Bunny’ will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who wish to see the bunny should meet at Rajan’s restaurant in the center of the Lost Kingdom complex. Along with meeting the bunny, there will be animal chats, crafts and enrichment activities.

The zoo says Spring with the Bunny is a new version of Breakfast with the Bunny. The event is come and go and guests are welcome to take pictures with the bunny.