Tulsa youth basketball team working hard to raise funds for a national tournament

A group of first and second grade basketball players from Tulsa have only days left to raise enough money to fund their trip to Houston for a basketball tournament.

They plan to compete in the Grade School Excellence (GSE) Nationals, which tips off on July 28.

The teams represent the Pinnacle Academy in Tulsa, a fairly new organization which currently enrolls kids between about 5 and 16 years of age.

Kelcie Chambers volunteers with the team; her husband coaches, she works to keep things organized and to help raise money.

She tells KRMG the first-graders were actually ranked in the Top Ten nationally at one point, but lost that ranking because they missed a tournament.

The boys are driven to regain that accomplishment, and she plans to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

When asked about a Go Fund Me or similar fundraising method, she said the goal is to teach the boys lessons that go beyond how to win basketball games.

She wants them to win at life.

“Kids these days don’t understand. They don’t put in the work to have the work, they think it’s supposed to be handed to them. Like, ‘oh because I can shoot a three, I deserve to be in the tourney,’” she told KRMG Thursday. “In our academy, not only are we building education, but (we’re) trying to teach them that you are educated, athletic black young men - you don’t have to just be one or the other.”

“The boys, they’ve worked so hard,” she added. “Not only do they work hard on the court, but they’re working hard off the court. And they understand that it’s not just a team - it’s a brotherhood, and if one can’t go they all can’t go.”

KRMG asked Chambers what will happen if next Friday rolls around and they’re still short on funds - what will she tell the boys?

“I’m going to use my credit card. I’m not telling them anything,” she replied. “I’m just going to have to do what I gotta do, because that’s what they mean to me.”

Anyone who wants to help can donate using Cash App or Venmo (links in the QR codes above).

They can also contact Chambers directly via email, or by calling 918-440-9793.

The director of Pinnacle, Rashad Woodrow, tells KRMG any funds donated through Cash App or Venmo will directly support the first and second grade team trying to get to Houston.

He said any additional funds raised will be held aside for next season.



