Local

TULSA WOMAN SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE CRIMES

By Amy Marks
By Amy Marks

A Tulsa woman who was accused of having an extensive library of photos and videos showing child sexual abuse and exploitation had her day in court on Monday. Court records show 42-year-old Falisha Johnson plead guilty to two counts of lewd molestation, two counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography. Johnson received a 35-year prison sentence with five more years of probation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG