Local

Tulsa woman, kids found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By FOX23 News
Delaware County Murder-Suicide (FOX23 News)
By FOX23 News

Delaware County Deputies are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of a mother and her two children.

On Saturday morning, the Delaware County Sherriff’s Office responded to a call reporting an abandoned vehicle near Highway 85 and East 340 Road.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found three bodies inside the car. Through their preliminary investigation, deputies stated they were able to identify the individuals as 38-year-old Alisia Peña from Tulsa and her two children who were both under the age of 10.

Tulsa Public Schools said the two children were both TPS students.

According to the Delaware County Sherriff’s Office, they believe Peña shot her two children before shooting herself.

However, they are still waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!