Tulsa woman facing murder charge in shooting death of ex-husband

Police say they found a man shot to death in his ex-wife’s south Tulsa home Thursday night, and now she’s being accused of first-degree murder.

Tulsa Police say they were first alerted to the incident around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night by an attorney for 53-year-old Rachel Odom, who told them that something had happened at the home.

Officers say they arrived at the home in a new, upscale neighborhood in the 5800 block of East 128th Street at 8:15 p.m. and found 53-year-old Ryan Davis shot twice in the back of the head.

They say video shows him arriving at the house at 6:27 p.m. with food and then Odom leaving at 6:55 p.m., with no one else coming or going.

Police say Odom drove to Oklahoma City with the couple’s 9-year-old daughter and was later located by Oklahoma City police at a hospital.

They say she was eventually returned to Tulsa and, according to jail records, booked into the Tulsa County Jail around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning where she’s being held without bond.

Police say she did not answer any questions.