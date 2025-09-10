Tulsa woman arrested on charges of Exploitation by Caretaker

A Tulsa woman has been charged with Exploitation by Caretaker for allegedly misappropriating funds intended for her client.

Lynn Dee Endres, a 71-year old Tulsa resident, has been charged with misappropriating nearly $17,000 from an account designated for an individual in her care.

Records show the money was allegedly used for personal purchases, including: Door Dash, Amazon purchases, and home maintenance costs. The victim is not a homeowner and does not live with Endres.

She was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Sunday but bonded out hours later.

The case was referred to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office by the District Attorney’s Office for investigation, and the Oklahoma State Office of Client Advocacy also forwarded their findings to the DA.