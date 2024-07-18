Tulsa woman arrested, accused of hit-and-run rampage

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after police said she led them on a chase during a hit-and-run rampage.

Broken Arrow Police said Ashley Aguilar was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and multiple hit-and-runs.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to a hit-and-run at Houston Street and Olive Avenue in Broken Arrow Monday night.

Police said Aguilar struck a vehicle with her car and then hit another vehicle while trying to leave the scene.

One of the victims followed Aguilar to a driveway where she rammed their car three more times, causing property damage to another victim’s fence and another victim’s car in the process.

The report says Aguilar exited the private drive and continued northbound on Olive Avenue where she rear-ended another vehicle before leading police on a chase through a neighborhood.

Police said Aguilar drove erratically during the chase, striking curbs swerving from one side of the road to the other, and going over 60 miles per hour in the neighborhood.

According to police, Aguilar drove up over a curb and through a front yard before crashing head-on with another parked vehicle.

Police arrested Aguilar who displayed multiple signs of intoxication. She also had no insurance, expired registration, and an altered license plate, police said.

Aguilar was booked into Tulsa County Jail around 11 p.m. Monday on a $22,000 bond.