Tulsa Whirlpool facility temporarily closed as tornado damaged is assessed

TULSA, Okla. — Whirlpool Corporation said the Tulsa facility is temporarily closed as damage is assessed following Wednesday morning’s tornado.

A tornado touched down at the Whirlpool facility near 76th Street North and Highway 75. The tornado continued northeast toward Owasso.

The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed the storm as a high-end EF-1 tornado, with estimated 100-110 mile per hour winds.

Whirlpool Corporation released a statement following the storm:

“On April 2, Whirlpool Corporation’s Tulsa facility was damaged by a tornado. The site’s emergency response plan was immediately put into action, and all employees were evacuated. There were no injuries, and damage to the facility is being assessed. We are grateful for the swift actions by our team to protect employees. Operations at the plant will resume once we are able to confirm it is a safe work environment.

FOX23 is working to find more information on how long repairs could take.

No deaths or major injuries have been reported following the tornado. You can find more information on the damage in Owasso by clicking here.