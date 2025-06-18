Tulsa triple shooting suspect arrested in Texas

Police said a man accused of shooting three people on Father’s Day in Tulsa has been found and arrested in San Antonio, Texas.

TPD said 26-year-old Kywaun Washington had been charged with three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon before his arrest.

Officers named Washington as the suspect in a triple shooting on June 15th near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Police said the victims were Washington’s two brothers and his father.

He was taken in to custody Wednesday morning, according to police.

TPD said Washington will be returned to Tulsa to face his charges.