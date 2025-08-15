Tulsa Sustainability Task Force hosting “Let’s Talk Sustainability” series

The Tulsa Sustainability Task Force is hosting a meeting series called “Let’s Talk Sustainability” in August and September.

“It is critical that we work to identify gaps and opportunities to improve the lives of Tulsans,” says Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “This task force is identifying concrete actions the City and partners can do to ensure that families and businesses thrive. To do that, we must continue to invest in initiatives and projects across sectors that implement sustainable action.”

The series will consist of five public meetings held at libraries across Tulsa where members of the task force will explain their sustainability goals and allow residents to ask questions and share their own ideas about sustainability in Tulsa.

Tulsa’s Sustainability Task Force was established by Mayor Nichols this year and has been meeting regularly since May 2025.

The task force was charged with evaluating planitulsa’s sustainability goals and identifying the best sustainability practices from around the nation and submitting a report to the Mayor’s office outlining their findings and recommendations.

Approved by the Tulsa City Council in 2023, planitulsa is a comprehensive plan aimed at guiding the development of Tulsa and funding priorities.

Each meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Below is a list outlining the dates and locations where each meeting will be held:

West Tulsa: August 28 - Zarrow Regional Library

South Tulsa: September 2 - Hardesty Regional Library

Midtown: September 11 - Central Library

North Tulsa: September 15: Rudisill Regional Library

East Tulsa: September 23: Martin Regional Library

Any resident who is unable to attend the above meetings can submit their feedback and ideas about sustainability in Tulsa in an online survey here.

The survey will remain open until September 30 at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more about the Tulsa Sustainability Task Force, click here.

To learn more about planitulsa, click here.