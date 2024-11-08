Local

Tulsa surpasses November rainfall record in 8 days

By Skyler Cooper
Severe weather in Oklahoma

Severe Weather | KRMG Severe weather in Oklahoma (Russell Mills)

By Skyler Cooper

The rainy stretch Tulsa has seen so far this month has set a new record.

According to the National Weather Service, the previous rainfall record for the month of November was 8.29 inches set in 1931.

Tulsa has surpassed that record in the first eight days of the month. Roughly two-and-a-half inches of rain had fallen by Friday afternoon, beating the old record.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for much of the region.

On the positive side, all this rain has helped improve Oklahoma’s drought conditions and led to several counties ending their burn bans.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!