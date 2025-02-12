Local

Tulsa street crews running 12-hour shifts to keep roads clear

By Steve Berg
City of Tulsa snow plows (FOX23's Amy Hybels)
Tulsa Streets Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell says his crews are running 12-hour shifts to treat the roads with salt and brine solution, and even plowing the roads in some cases.

He says the slush piled up fairly high around 5:00 a.m. this morning, but he says because they had salted the roads beforehand, they were able to remove the slush fairly easily.

Now, he says it’s just a matter of maintaining what they’ve done already and catching up with small amounts of leftover slush.

“We’ll be putting some more salt, and there’s a few areas that need a little bit of plowing, a few of the roadways, but a lot of the turn lanes, there’s still some slush in the turn lanes,” McCorkell said.

He says the light drizzle that fell early Tuesday night actually helped, because it was light enough to help the salt to stick to the roads but wasn’t heavy enough to wash it away.

