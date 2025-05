TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair announced the 2025 Oklahoma Stage lineup on Wednesday.

This year’s concert lineup includes musicians such as Lupe Fiasco, Ty Myers, Switchfoot and Nate Smith.

Starting Sept. 25, live performances will kick off at 7:30 p.m. every day until Oct. 5.

Concerts are free with paid gate admission. VIP section tickets are $45 and on sale now through May 18 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.