‘Tulsa Sound’ musician Dwight Twilley dead at 72

Tulsa-native and musician Dwight Twilley passed away Wednesday at the age of 72.

Twilley was best known for the song ‘I’m on Fire,” released by the Dwight Twilley band. The track peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975.

His work helped bring what’s known as the ‘ Tulsa Sound ’ to prominence.

The Church Studio shared the news of Twilley’s passing on Facebook .

“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news of Dwight Twilley’s passing. Today, he peacefully departed this world, surrounded by the love of his life, Jan, and close friends. The loss is immeasurable, and our words can’t capture the depth of our grief. Dwight’s musical prowess touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. We are profoundly thankful for the enduring musical legacy he has bestowed upon us all.” -Church Studio

Twilley was born in Tulsa in 1951.

The Dwight Twilley band was signed to Leon Russell’s Shelter Records and recorded at the historic Church Studio in Tulsa.

Twilley befriended Tom Petty, another Shelter artist at the time, and even sang on some Petty tracks.

As a solo artist, Twilley’s song ‘Girls” reached number 16 on the charts. That track featured vocals by Tom Petty.

Twilley’s wife Jan confirmed to KRMG that Dwight died after suffering a stroke that led to a car crash.