Tulsa school district says motorcyclist dies after colliding with school bus

A motorcycle and school bus collided at 56th and Harvard Thursday afternoon, according to Tulsa police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. while students were on the bus.

Tulsa Public Schools said all students and team members were safe, but said the motorcyclist died.

TPS released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we report one of our Tulsa Public Schools buses was involved in an accident today that resulted in the death of an individual on a motorcycle. We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and for all those involved. All students and team members are safe. Our Crisis Response and Student and Family Support Services teams are engaging to make counseling resources and other support available for any team member or student involved.”

Traffic was backed up on Harvard as police investigated the crash.