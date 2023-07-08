Local

Tulsa Race Massacre descendants lawsuit dismissed

By Ben Morgan

Tulsa Massacre Viola Fletcher Memoir Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Ford Fletcher, right, is joined by her grandson Ike Howard while speaking during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. In the last couple of years, Fletcher has been on a tireless campaign for accountability over the massacre that destroyed Tulsa, Oklahoma’s original “Black Wall Street” when she was a child in 1921. Now, at age 109, she is releasing a memoir about the life she lived in the shadow of the massacre. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge dismissed a lawsuit on Friday that would have allowed restitution for the three last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The case dismissal now appears to end the years-long court battle for 109-year-old Viola Fletcher, the oldest living survivor. Her brother Hughes Van Ellis is 102 and Lessie Benningfield Randle, another survivor, is 108.

“Upon hearing the arguments of counsel and considering the briefs filed by counsel for plaintiffs and counsel for defendants the court respectfully finds and order the plaintiffs’ second amended petition should and shall be dismissed with prejudice,” Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall wrote.

The lawsuit was filed based on a public nuisance law that allowed the plaintiffs to sue when harm is done to an entire community.

Attorneys for the descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre were hoping for a trial.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!