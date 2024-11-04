Tulsa rabbit sanctuary requests pumpkins to help rabbits recover from stasis

TULSA, Okla. — Four rabbits have died from a condition called stasis at a Tulsa rabbit sanctuary.

The sanctuary said they need pumpkins to help the remaining rabbits recover.

Bella Farms Wildlife Sanctuary currently has 25 bunnies. 19 are endangered and the others are threatened species.

Flemish giants and giant chinchilla rabbits are among the most threatened and endangered rabbit species.

Dr. Bella Dupree with Bella Bunnies Service and Therapy Animals, a nonprofit that specializes in preserving giant rabbit breeds and providing therapy pets, said the bunnies have feeding issues and this time of year is rough for them.

“If you switch foods, if you do anything different with their diet, that’s how they get stasis. So, the pumpkin is just such a huge need, we’ve had to switch food twice in the last month, so a lot of our little guys got sick and unfortunately, we’ve lost some,” said Dr. Dupree. “Pumpkins are always the cure so having it on hand is really, really important and getting feed has been really heard lately.”

The owner said now that Halloween is over, this is a great time to ask people for their leftover pumpkins.

The pumpkins can’t be painted and if you don’t have pumpkin, squash is just as beneficial.

If you’d like to donate to the sanctuary, call 918-671-7911.