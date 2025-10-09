Tulsa Public Schools OSTP Test results show increased math and reading scores

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Testing Program (OSTP) results have come in and students attending Tulsa Public Schools showed improvements in mathematics and reading.

Comparing spring 2023 OSTP scores with 2025, every grade in the district showed increased proficiency rates in both math and English.

“Since I came into the role of Superintendent, I have been laser-focused on creating the optimum conditions for learning,” said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson. “Working strategically with our educators, parents, and the entire community, we have identified areas of opportunity and reduced distractions. We put students first in everything we do, and the results are showing up each and every day, not only in test scores, but in the culture of our district and the opportunities we prioritize for young people. They deserve the very best we have to offer, and that’s what we are focused on in Tulsa Public Schools.”

The test is given to students in grades third through eighth. Below are the test results categorized in order, beginning with the highest scores:

3.6% increase in students scoring in the “basic” or higher categories. This is 588 more students than last year.

Nearly 13% of all students tested are in the highest “proficient” or “advanced” categories in math

More third through eighth graders are improving their reading.

On 3rd-8th grade ELA assessments, 1.7% more students scored in the highest “proficient” or “advanced” categories.

337 more students scored “basic” or above than in 2024

Hoover Elementary saw the largest gains in elementary literacy and a 15% math increase.

Celia Clinton Elementary and Burroughs Elementary increased the number of students scoring in the “basic” or higher category in both reading and math.

Edison Middle School had the largest increase in middle school, with 8-10% growth in students scoring in the “basic” or higher categories in both reading and mathematics

For more information on the test results, contact Tulsa Public Schools.