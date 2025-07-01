Tulsa Public Schools introduces new consequences for chronic absenteeism for upcoming school year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools sent a letter to parents notifying them of the new consequences for chronic absenteeism.

“Students who miss more than 10% of their learning time are considered chronically absent. This means missing more than 16 days of the whole school year, and both excused and unexcused absences count,” reads the letter.

TPS will provide regular updates on students’ attendance and weekly updates on grades for the upcoming school year.

The punishment for chronically absent students can be any of the following:

Being held back a grade

Losing a transfer to a magnet or specialty school

Becoming ineligible for sports or extracurricular activities

TPS will also launch a District Attendance Review Committee. Students who have been dropped for excessive absences or for failing to attend school may be referred to this committee for review and support.