Local

Tulsa Public Schools introduces new consequences for chronic absenteeism for upcoming school year

By Ben Morgan
Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center (Skyler Cooper)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools sent a letter to parents notifying them of the new consequences for chronic absenteeism.

“Students who miss more than 10% of their learning time are considered chronically absent. This means missing more than 16 days of the whole school year, and both excused and unexcused absences count,” reads the letter.

TPS will provide regular updates on students’ attendance and weekly updates on grades for the upcoming school year.

The punishment for chronically absent students can be any of the following:

  • Being held back a grade
  • Losing a transfer to a magnet or specialty school
  • Becoming ineligible for sports or extracurricular activities

TPS will also launch a District Attendance Review Committee. Students who have been dropped for excessive absences or for failing to attend school may be referred to this committee for review and support.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!