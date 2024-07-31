Tulsa Public Schools highlights cell phone policy ahead of school year

While some school districts move to a strict ‘no phones’ policy for all students, Tulsa Public Schools is staying the course on its current policy.

TPS is reminding parents and students of the phone policy, which differs for students based on grade level.

Elementary and middle school:

Devices are to be turned off and put away from the time the student arrives on campus until school is dismissed for the day. Cell phones, smart watches, and headphones should not be seen or used at all during those times.

High school students:

Devices are to be turned off and put away during all instructional time throughout the school day. Cell phones, smart watches, and headphones should not be seen or used at any point during instructional time. This means no devices will be used during class periods.

The district said parents who need to reach their children should call the school directly.

Phone numbers for each campus can be found here

Tulsa Public Schools implemented this policy in 2014.



