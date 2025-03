Tulsa police announced an update on the search for a homicide suspect Thursday.

Police say they tracked down Jason Bowen in Decatur, Georgia.

Bowen is wanted in the death of 29-year-old Tevin Goff who was reported missing on Sunday.

Goff’s family told police he was last known to be meeting with some people in Tulsa.

Goff’s vehicle was then found on fire in a rural area outside of Porter in Wagoner County.

On Monday morning he was found dead near Coweta and Bowen was identified as a suspect.