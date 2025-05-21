Local

Tulsa Police searching for woman charged with child sexual exploitation

By FOX23.com News Staff
Falisha Johnson (Photo Courtesy of Tulsa Police Department)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for 42-year-old Falisha Johnson who is charged with child sexual exploitation.

TPD’s Child Crisis started investigating Johnson earlier this year. TPD said detectives found a large amount of evidence on her phone allegedly showing child sexual abuse and exploitation.

On May 14, Johnson was charged with child sexual exploitation of a child under 12, child sexual exploitation, two counts of lewd molestation and aggravated possession of child pornography.

If you have information about Johnson, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!