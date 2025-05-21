Tulsa Police searching for woman charged with child sexual exploitation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for 42-year-old Falisha Johnson who is charged with child sexual exploitation.

TPD’s Child Crisis started investigating Johnson earlier this year. TPD said detectives found a large amount of evidence on her phone allegedly showing child sexual abuse and exploitation.

On May 14, Johnson was charged with child sexual exploitation of a child under 12, child sexual exploitation, two counts of lewd molestation and aggravated possession of child pornography.

If you have information about Johnson, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.