Tulsa Police searching for missing woman

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing woman whose truck was found abandoned on Wednesday afternoon.

Around noon on Wednesday, officers were called to an area near 200 West 71st after receiving reports of an abandoned truck left near the railroad tracks.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a green truck blocking the roadway, parked east of the tracks located near the Arkansas River. The truck’s windows were down, its keys were in the driver’s seat, and a cellphone was sitting on the passenger seat.

Authorities were able to determine that the green truck belonged to a woman named Amanda Friberg and were able to locate her husband’s number on her cellphone.

Officers said Friberg’s husband told them she had taken him to work in Sapulpa around 5:30 a.m.

TPD said they’ve searched for Friberg using a helicopter, a drone, K9 units, and with officers on foot and riding bikes, but have yet to locate her.

If you know where Amanda is or have any information about where she may be, please contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.