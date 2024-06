TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police posted a missing person alert for 20-year-old Araya Lindsey.

She has been missing since 8:30 p.m. and was last seen at 1100 N Yale Ave.

She was last seen wearing a blue paisley shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

She is 5′6 and 140 pounds.

The photo above was taken on the day she went missing.

Lindsey has medical and mental health care needs and operates at the mental age of a kindergartener.

If you have seen her, call 918-596-9222.