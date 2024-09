TULSA — Family members of a missing man have joined investigators at Mohawk Park.

Police say they’re combing the area after Christopher Coulston’s truck was found on the northside of Mohawk Golf Course.

Officers believe the truck had been there unattended for days. The truck does have some damage, but police say it appears to have been there from before Coulston went missing.

Coulston was last seen around 10 Tuesday night. Police also say his cell phone was turned off.