Tulsa Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

72-year-old Joe Luis Tarango was last seen on Monday, Feb. 5 around 8:30 a.m. at his home at 4203 South 109th East Avenue, Shady Brooke, Tulsa Police said.

is 5′3, 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange t-shirt and white shoes. He was also wearing a red, white, and blue hat with a star.

If anyone sees him or has any information on his whereabouts, please call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.