Tulsa Police say man facing first degree murder charges after discovering body of his wife

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said Chris Morland is facing first-degree murder charges following the discovery of his wife’s body.

On January 25th, the parents of Cassidy Ritchie, Morland’s wife of under a month, filed a missing persons report with TPD after Ritchie had not spoken to them or her children since January 21st.

Morland was arrested on warrants out of Texas on January 24th and brought to TPD’s detective division.

Morland told multiple stories and multiple versions of the stories, according to police. Morland wouldn’t come off any of his stories and maintained that she was visiting a friend.

On January 26th, detectives learned that Ritchie’s car was out by a bar less than 10 miles east of Catoosa.

Detectives recovered the vehicle to preserve any evidence and do a forensic examination in a secure area. It was towed with a no-touch hold.

Police attempted to get Morland to sign a waiver for the car, but he refused and told police to get a warrant.

On January 27th, while waiting on the warrant, police searched for Ritchie alongside her family and talked to witnesses who said the car was wrecked off a creek at 30200 E Admiral Pl on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the car was pulled out of the creek by unknown people around noon.

On Sunday, investigators served a search warrant on Ritchie’s vehicle where they found her in a small space and covered with clothing and boxes.

Police said she had several blunt-force trauma injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ritchie’s funeral expenses. Click here to donate.