Tulsa Police officer arrested on DUI charges

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Derrick Alexander (Tulsa County Jail)

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police officer, Derrick Alexander, was arrested on DUI charges by Bixby Police on Monday night.

Alexander was booked into Tulsa County jail but is currently out on bond.

According to Tulsa Police’s website, Alexander is listed as part of TPD’s Community Engagement Core Team.

TPD's Community Engagement Core Team (Tulsa County Jail)

FOX23 is working on getting his arrest documents and body camera video of the incident from Bixby Police.

FOX23 has also reached out to Tulsa Police about the arrest and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

