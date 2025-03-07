Tulsa Police nab group of serial shoplifting suspects

It was a ‘one-stop shop’ for Tulsa Police as they arrested a group of four serial shoplifting suspects in one car Thursday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. in the 71st street retail corridor.

Police say they found Cody Sanford (pictured above right), Codey Farrow (pictured above left), Hope Taylor (not pictured), and Kyla Kester (not pictured) in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on 71st street.

They say during surveillance, officers saw them putting on clothing that had just been stolen from the Dick’s sporting goods store nearby.

Police say they approached the vehicle and found stolen goods from Dick’s, Home Depot, Old Navy, Nordstrom’s Rack, as well as more retailers.

They say there was meth and fentanyl in the car as well.

All are facing Grand Larceny charges.

Farrow is facing additional drug trafficking charges and a firearm possession charge.

Kester also faces a firearm possession charge.