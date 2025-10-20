Tulsa Police look into fatal shooting at east Tulsa hotel

Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning at the Executive Inn near 11th and Garnett.

Police say they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed and say that he had a mask on his face and a gun near his body.

They say they were then flagged down by a second man, who said he had called 911 and told police that he was the shooter.

He told police that he and his girlfriend were in their hotel room when the first man knocked on the door and asked for someone who was not there.

He told police he got his gun and showed it to the first man and told him to leave.

He says the first man then started to reach for his own gun and that’s when he shot him.

Police say the shooter was not arrested.

They say any charges will now be up to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office.